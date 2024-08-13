Education, health, employment opportunities to youth remain top priority of BBZ: Barrister Arslan

SUKKUR - Spokesperson to Sindh government Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that provision of education and health facilities as well as employment opportunities to the youth is one of the top priorities of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Talking to APP in connection with International Youth Day here on Monday, he said that empowering the youth in the true sense and making them partners in the affairs of the country is the manifesto of the PPP, and the people’s governments have always introduced youth friendly policies.

Arslan said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the first political leader who mobilised the youth across the country, while Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari opened new avenues for the advancement of the youth by providing education and employment opportunities. “PPP is the only party whose governments established the largest number of education institutions in Pakistan,” he added.

He said that the PPP-led government of Sindh ensured the representation of the youth by allocating special seats in all local bodies and added that the youth of Pakistan were now determined to expose the false claimants of jobs and employment, who are trying to exploit them and destroying their dreams. He said that the youth are the future of the country. He said that a large part of Pakistan’s population consisted of youth; therefore, the dream of national development could not be fulfilled without equipping the youth with quality education.

School Children play vital role in monsoon tree-planting drive with Sukkur distt admin

School children are now integral to the ongoing monsoon tree-planting campaign with collaboration of district administrations Sukkur. This initiative involves both government and private schools, with deputy commissioner (DC) actively seeking their cooperation to bolster the effort. Tree-planting activities have commenced in various schools and local communities, aided by the involvement of students. The campaign includes an awareness drive about the importance of trees and climate change.

Schools have organised educational sessions to inform students about the environmental benefits of trees.

Meanwhile, Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign in Sukkur inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi is progressing well and will end on August 31.

Over the past two weeks, 47,530 trees have been planted as part of this initiative. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr MB Raja Dharejo has submitted performance report of the tree-planting efforts in the districts to the commissioner of Sukkur The commissioner has instructed that only environmentally friendly plants be used.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation with institutions, organisations, and citizens to ensure the campaign’s success. The campaign aims to plant 100,000 trees alongwith Indus River, parks, hospitals, schools and city’s roads.

Arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) reviewed

Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town Committee, Tariq Chauhan, alongwith officials concerned reviewed the arrangements regarding civic facilities on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

On this occasion, the organisers briefed the chairman about the provision of municipal services. Tariq said that after the rains, special measures were taken for cleaning and dewatering on the routes of mourning processions and Majalis of Chehlum. In this regard, he said, arrangements were made in the surroundings of Imambargahs and on the routes of processions.

The arrangements regarding Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) have been finalised while the concerned departments have been put on alert that they will be available to provide all possible facilities on the occasion of Chehlum. It is worth mentioning here that around 1,509 officers and personnel of the Sukkur Police would perform security duties for the procession of Chehlum of Imam Hussain.