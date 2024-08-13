EU pays special tribute to Pakistan’s vibrant diversity

ISLAMABAD - In a gesture of respect and admiration for Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry, the European Union on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s vibrant diversity, celebrating the ideals of respect, unity, and inclusion as envisioned by Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

As Pakistan marked its 77th Independence Day, the EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka, took part in a unique musical performance in Islamabad.

The event saw the ambassador joining hands with Pakistani musicians in a rendition inspired by the Qaumi Taranah (national anthem), symbolising the deep connections between Pakistan and the European Union, and their shared commitment to celebrating diversity and cultural exchange.

Dr Kionka’s participation in the musical tribute underscored the EU’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s pluralistic society and its dedication to fostering inclusive communities.

The event highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties between nations and reaffirmed the EU’s support for Pakistan’s journey towards greater unity and harmony among its people.

In a separate yet equally significant display of goodwill, US Senator Chris Van Hollen extended warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of their Independence Day. In a touching video message, Senator Van Hollen highlighted the longstanding and resilient friendship between the United States and Pakistan, which has endured and thrived over many decades.

Senator Van Hollen, whose personal and professional life has been closely intertwined with Pakistan, took a moment to reflect on the deep bonds he shares with the Pakistani community.

He emphasised the significant contributions made by the Pakistani-American diaspora in the United States, noting their achievements across various sectors including business, academia, and public service.

The Senator recognised these individuals as pivotal in strengthening the ties between the two nations, serving as vital bridges that bring the US and Pakistan closer together.

Expressing his gratitude, Senator Van Hollen spoke warmly of the generosity and hospitality he has consistently received from the people of Pakistan throughout his life. He reaffirmed his commitment to nurturing the US-Pakistan relationship, expressing hope for continued collaboration in the years to come.

Senator Van Hollen wished all Pakistanis a joyous Independence Day, celebrating the shared history and the enduring friendship between the United States and Pakistan.