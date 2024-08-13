Faisalabad DC calls on US Consul General

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh called on US Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins at his office, here on Monday. The DC welcomed the US Consul General on her visit to Faisalabad and expressed best wishes for her. In the meeting, bilateral issues, development projects and economic importance were discussed. The Deputy Commissioner informed about the rapid rehabilitation of the victims of the Jaranwala tragedy. He said that all the administrative machinery remained active until the complete resettlement of the victims, in addition to rehabilitation of churches in the tehsil. He said that financial assistance was provided to the affected families in a transparent manner while their children’s admission in schools was ensured by paying the fees.

He informed about measures being taken in health and education sectors and said that provision of quality health facilities to the people was a priority and Allied Hospital-I had also been upgraded. He also informed about the law and order situation in the district. The Deputy Commissioner said that emergency measures were being taken for environmental protection and more than five hundred brick kilns in the district had been transferred to zigzag technology, while the industries were also being inspected.

He informed about the sewer system in the city and said that upgradation of the system and new projects costing Rs 11 billion had been started in addition to increasing service area of Water and Sanitation Agency. He said that special educational institutions were also being focused and three standardized Autism Centers/Child Development Centers had been established. The Consul General thanked the Deputy Commissioner for his warm hospitality. She also mentioned good law and order in the district and appreciated the administrative and security measures of the district.

Later, The Deputy Commissioner presented a commemorative shield to the US Consul General.

The US Consul General Kristen K. Hawkins also visited Jaranwala Salvation Army Church and participated in the ceremony organized in reference with ‘International Day of Minorities’. She also met with members of the Christian community. On the occasion, she said that the US was ensuring freedom of expression and the rights of minorities. She said that Pakistan’s recent efforts to ensure peace and minority rights in the country were exemplary.