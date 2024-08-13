Faiz Hameed under arrest, court martial begins

Pak Army says process of Field General Court Martial initiated against ex-ISI chief. Complying with orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed: ISPR. Faiz Hameed was considered very close to Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD - The former powerful spymaster Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody and the process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated against him on allegations of corruption and misconduct, Pakistan Army’s media wing said on Monday.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retired),” says a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). “Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act.”

The ISPR also said, “in addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody.” The shocking development is being seen by many political observers as a tough message of the military establishment for the jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the former ISI chief was once considered a close aide to the cricketer-turned politician Mr Khan.

Faiz Hameed and his brother Najaf Hameed, a former official of the revenue department, are accused of orchestrating an illegal raid by paramilitary Rangers and ISI officials at offices of the Top City Housing Society, a private scheme located on the outskirts of Islamabad, and the residence of its owner, in 2017, only to grab major shares in the business.

According to the petition, the security forces seized valuables including gold, diamonds, and cash, claiming they were part of a terrorism investigation. Subsequently, Sardar Najaf, Hameed’s brother, allegedly contacted Kunwar Khan with a brigadier to arrange a meeting.

During this meeting, Hameed purportedly promised to return some of the confiscated items but reportedly withheld 400 tolas of gold and a significant sum of cash. Kunwar Khan accused Hameed of malicious prosecution and alleged that retired ISI brigadiers Naeem Fakhar and Ghaffar exerted undue pressure on him to pay 4 crores in cash and support a private television network. The petition also highlights that several former ISI officials were allegedly involved in an unlawful takeover of the Top City Housing Society.

He was serving as a major general in the ISI at that time and heading the counter intelligence wing of the spy agency, known as DG-C, which is considered the most powerful position within the organisation after its director general (DG). Later, he was made DG ISI in June 2019.

The former spymaster also faces charges of violating the Army Act in his post retirement life –an accusation that is giving cause to widespread rumours that he was involved in political activities.

In November 2023, the Supreme Court had asked Moeez Ahmed Khan, the petitioner and owner of the Top City, to approach the relevant quarters, including the defence ministry, for the redressal of his grievances against Gen Hameed and his aides.

Later the apex court’s three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in its written order said that allegations against Lt-Gen Hameed (retired) are of an “extremely serious nature”, which “cannot be left unattended” as they would undermine the reputation of the country’s institutions if proven to be true.

In March 2023, the then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that a probe was underway against the former ISI chief and his brother over allegations of corruption and making assets beyond known sources.

Hameed, a resident of district Chakwal, had opted for early retirements in November 2026 after being overlooked for the post of army chief and the elevation of present Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to this position.

He also remained at the centre of controversy in 2021when then prime minister Imran Khan wanted him to continue as the DG ISI but then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted his replacement. Hameed also became controversial for his alleged role in political affairs as the present ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been accusing him of victimizing its leadership in the past by influencing courts and for backing the PTI set-up. He also served as commander of Peshawar and Bahawalpur Corps consecutively before his retirement.