Finance minister presides over meeting of CCoSOEs

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has approved to appoint candidates as independent directors/chairman on the boards of ZTBL and NTDC respectively. Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) at Finance Division. The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing & Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, governor SBP, chairman SECP, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries/divisions.

The Cabinet Committee approved the proposals of Finance Division and Power Division for the appointment of candidates as independent directors/ chairman on the boards of ZTBL and NTDC respectively. The Committee also considered the proposal presented by the Ministry of Housing & Works and decided to categorize Pakistan Housing Authority – Foundation (PHA-F) as essential with further directions to present a revised plan of PHA-F to the Committee. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with PepsiCo’s CEO for Africa, ME & SA Eugene Willemsen who was accompanied by CEO Pakistan and Afghanistan Muhammad Khosa at Finance Division.

The finance minister welcomed Willemsen and provided an update on Pakistan’s economic progress. He highlighted recent improvements, including increased foreign exchange reserves, decreased inflation, and stable currency. The minister attributed these positive indicators to the successful completion of the nine-month stand-by arrangement (SBA) with the IMF and mentioned that a staff-level agreement (SLA) has been reached to ensure continued economic stability. The federal minister also spoke about ongoing reforms in the energy sector, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and taxation, emphasizing the government’s initiative to incorporate undertaxed and untaxed entities into the tax net. He appreciated the PepsiCo’s seed lab initiative and its impact in driving agricultural and overall economic growth. Talking about the digitization in FBR, the Minister discussed the integrating RAAST (the digital payment system) and NADRA (the national database and registration authority) to further improve efficiency. Willemsen expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s positive economic indicators and noted the growth in the financial sector. The meeting underscored the commitment of both parties to foster continued economic development and explore collaborative opportunities in Pakistan.