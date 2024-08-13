Gender equality, environmental sustainability intertwined goals: Sadiq

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that exchanging ideas, best practices, and forging collaborative strategies are essential for achieving gender empowerment and sustainable development.

The NA Speaker also emphasised, “Parliamentarians must recognise that gender equality and environmental sustainability are deeply intertwined goals; the success of one depends on the other.” While reaffirming the commitment to achieve sustainable development and gender equality, he said: “Pakistan is steadfast in its commitment to achieve SDGs.”

He expressed these views while delivering a key note address to the participants of the Regional Meeting on Gender Empowerment and Green Economy, in the Context of ICPD30, organised by Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change/MNA Ms Romina Khursheed Alam.

He also noted, “The Parliament of Pakistan has played a crucial role in advancing gender equality, reproductive health, and sustainable development. Through progressive laws and dedicated parliamentary forums, such as the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and the Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs implementing sustainable development agenda has become national priority.” While highlighting achievements during his previous tenure as Speaker NA, he noted, “National Assembly organised National Parliamentary Meeting on Malnutrition of Mother & Child, which initiated crucial dialogue on this pressing issue. It also championed laws addressing gender-based violence, ensuring safe workplaces, and enhancing women’s socio-economic and political participation.” He added, “Parliament of Pakistan proudly stands as the first in the world to go 100 per cent green by fully shifting to solar energy.”

Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan is deeply committed to combating climate change through significant measures, including the promotion of renewable energy, the protection of our forests, and the enhancement of climate resilience as Pakistan is actively investing in sustainable energy solutions, implementing policies to preserve our vital forests, and developing strategies to adapt to climate impacts.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan also plays an active role in international climate negotiations and in advocating for the rights and needs of vulnerable communities.

He also emphasised that a green economy is not just an environmental imperative; it is a pathway to social justice and economic resilience. A gender-responsive green economy not only fosters economic recovery but also leverages the full potential of both men and women in addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development. Women, as stewards of the environment and key players in household and community decision-making, are central to the success of green initiatives.