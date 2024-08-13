Gilani calls upon youth to equip themselves with skills, knowledge

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Monday called upon the youth to equip themselves with the skills and knowledge necessary to create a sustainable future. In his message on International Youth Day, he extended heartfelt greetings to the vibrant and dynamic youth of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is a country blessed with talent and potential. Quoting an example of the recent record-breaking success Arshad Nadeem brought to the country, he said, “Young blood with its valour and determination can achieve great things and make the nation proud.” He added that youth are real agents of change, and their role is crucial for the country’s progress and prosperity.

The chairman said that youth participation in the democratic process is vital for the continued growth and stability of Pakistan. Gilani said that Pakistan faces many challenges on the socio-economic front.

“With youth constituting more than 60% of the total population, they have the potential to contribute significantly towards the country’s progress, overcoming challenges, and working together for a brighter future” he added.