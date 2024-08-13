Govt committed to empowering youth: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that youth were real asset of a nation, and true architects of its future. In her message on International Youth Day, she said that focusing on education, training and character building of youth was very important. The chief minister said that PML-N government believed in giving opportunities to youth for materializing their dreams into reality, added that under Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative, many programmes were going on for the welfare of younger generation. She highlighted that e-bikes and petrol bikes were being given for the convenience of young students, second phase of which would soon be brought. CM Maryam Nawaz said that youth were being imparted IT skills as per the requirement of international job market. She said the would be given scholarships for higher education, there would be no lack of funds for the education of youth. The chief minister said the energy and skillset of youth were very important for the development of country. She added, “I am sure our youth will make Pakistan a developed nation with hard work and dedication.” The CM said that gold medalist Arshad Nadeem was a shining example of success through hard work for the youth. The Punjab government would provide all possible facilities to its youth, she added.