Govt decides to amend passport renewal rules

In a significant development, the Pakistan government has decided to amend the rules governing the issuance and renewal of passports.

According to details, the Interior Ministry has submitted a summary to the federal cabinet, proposing changes to the current passport regulations. Once these amendments receive cabinet approval, citizens will be able to obtain passports from any city across the country.

The summary also indicates that passport fees for all categories will be payable at any branch of the National Bank of Pakistan.

Sources within the Ministry of Interior disclosed that the amendments will come into effect following the cabinet's approval. The new process will streamline passport issuance, making it similar to the procedure for acquiring a national identity card.

In a related move, Pakistani authorities have made key decisions to address delays in passport printing. The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has opted to purchase 20 new laminators and an equal number of printers to enhance the process. Additionally, they have decided to acquire five modern Automated Passport Reading Machines (ARPM) and two E-passport printers.

With these new machines, it is expected that up to 1,000 passports can be printed in just one hour, according to sources familiar with the development.