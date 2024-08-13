Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Govt splits Civil Aviation Authority into three entities

Web Desk
11:43 AM | August 13, 2024
The federal government has officially restructured the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), splitting it into three distinct entities: the PCAA, the Bureau of Aircraft Safety Investigation (BASI), and the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

According to the issued notification, the PAA will oversee all commercial airports, while BASI will be responsible for investigating aircraft accidents. The newly restructured PCAA will retain control over all regulatory departments, including flight standards, pilot licensing, aerodrome airspace management, airworthiness, air transport, and aeromedical services.

This development follows the passing of a bill in 2023 by the parliament, which set the groundwork for the establishment of the PCAA, PAA, and BASI.

In addition, the Ministry of Aviation has announced vacancies for the positions of Director Generals for both the PCAA and PAA.

The restructuring effort traces back to last year when a special nine-member committee was formed to divide the Civil Aviation Authority. The committee, chaired by Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary-II Shazia Rizvi, was tasked with overseeing the bifurcation into the Pakistan Airports Authority and the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, as per the notification.

