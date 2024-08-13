I-Day Shooting, Basketball, Karate Festival from 13th

LAHORE - Following the directives of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, the two-day Independence Day Pakistan Sports Festival, which includes shooting ball, basketball, and karate, will commence today (Tuesday), at 5:00 PM at the Wahid Sports Complex, Korangi No 5. Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto will inaugurate the festival as the chief guest. Meanwhile, a delegation led by Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi met with Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto. The meeting was also attended by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, ADC Asif Korai, AC Korangi Landhi Aon Abbas, and M Shameem.