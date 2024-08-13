Tuesday, August 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

I-Day Shooting, Basketball, Karate Festival from 13th

I-Day Shooting, Basketball, Karate Festival from 13th
Staff Reporter
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -    Following the directives of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, the two-day Independence Day Pakistan Sports Festival, which includes shooting ball, basketball, and karate, will commence today (Tuesday), at 5:00 PM at the Wahid Sports Complex, Korangi No 5. Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto will inaugurate the festival as the chief guest. Meanwhile, a delegation led by Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi met with Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto. The meeting was also attended by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, ADC Asif Korai, AC Korangi Landhi Aon Abbas, and M Shameem.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024