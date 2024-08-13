I’ve rejected international offers to remain loyal to Pakistan, says Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who captured the men’s javelin gold medal at the Paris Olympics with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, has revealed that he received offers from several countries to represent them in international competitions, but he rejected all to remain loyal to his homeland. Nadeem made history last week by becoming the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold medal, ending a 32-year medal drought for the country. Despite a shaky start in the final - his initial attempt was ruled a “No Throw” - Nadeem delivered a remarkable recovery with his record-setting throw, surpassing Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen’s previous record of 90.57 meters set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In a recent interview with a local news channel, Nadeem disclosed that he was approached by the United Kingdom, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan, all offering him the chance to represent them. However, he firmly declined these offers, expressing his unwavering commitment to Pakistan. “I have been offered the opportunity to represent countries like the UAE, UK, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, but I chose to remain loyal to Pakistan. My heart belongs to my country, and I want to compete for Pakistan regardless of any external opportunities,” Nadeem said. Although Nadeem is currently a brand ambassador in Uzbekistan, he turned down their offer to compete under their flag. His golden triumph at the Paris Olympics has made him a national hero and international sportsman, and he was given a grand welcome upon his return to Pakistan early Sunday morning. A hero’s welcome for gold medallist is a dream come true for any athlete, who represents their country at the Olympic Games. Arshad Nadeem received an extraordinary reception upon his return, complete with substantial cash prizes, and gifts of land and an apartment. Despite these accolades, he expressed an even greater commitment to securing more Olympic medals for Pakistan.