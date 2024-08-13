Tuesday, August 13, 2024
ICT admin steps up dengue control efforts

August 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is intensifying efforts to combat dengue after 14 cases were reported across 604 locations. An important meeting led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Usman Ashraf reviewed the situation and directed city officials to enhance their efforts to control dengue larvae and prevent further spread. The meeting emphasized measures to tackle mosquito larvae, with district administration officials reporting actions taken against business centers and construction sites where larvae were found. Several individuals were arrested for not adhering to dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In the past week, 604 locations were inspected, revealing 174 larvae in rural areas and 430 in urban areas. ADC Ashraf has mandated strict enforcement of dengue SOPs, with the Health Department and Assistant Commissioners working to implement preventive measures citywide.

