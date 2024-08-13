ICT imposes ban on sale, use of horns

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of horns and whistles ahead of Independence Day in the Federal Capital. The measure, announced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, aims to enhance public safety and maintain order on streets and roads. The decision follows reports of disturbances caused by hawkers selling horns in public spaces, which have led to traffic disruptions and noise pollution. To address these issues, the administration has invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), enabling preventive measures to maintain public order. The ban, effective for the next 10 days, includes the sale, stock, and use of horns and whistles. Assistant Commissioners have been instructed to conduct operations to seize these items and take legal action against violators. Recent operations in areas such as I-8, Lehtrar Road, Ghori Town, and Kural have already resulted in the confiscation of horns from various stalls. DC Islamabad has urged citizens to avoid buying or selling horns and warned that legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban. The district administration will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to ensure compliance, urging citizens to cooperate to help maintain public order.