IIUI holds two-day plantation drive

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to promote environmental sustainability and celebrate Independence Day, the Directorate of Students’ Affairs (Female Campus) at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), in collaboration with the Global Human Rights Network, organized a two-day plantation drive on Monday. This initiative was part of the university’s ongoing commitment to fostering a greener campus and supporting the national vision of a Green Pakistan. The drive began with an opening ceremony addressed by Dr. Sumayya Chughtai, Incharge of the Female Campus. She highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability and encouraged both students and staff to actively participate in the plantation efforts. During the event, over 200 saplings were planted across the campus, enhancing its natural beauty and contributing to climate change mitigation and biodiversity promotion. Dr. Sadia Saleem, Students’ Advisor for the Female Campus, expressed her gratitude to all participants and extended special thanks to Ms. Maryam Idrees, Chairperson of the Global Human Rights Network, for her significant support in making the event a success. Dr. Saleem noted that the event was a major success, with strong participation from the IIUI community. The organizers stated that the plantation drive not only beautified the campus but also played a practical role in improving air quality and fostering a healthier ecosystem. They emphasized that the initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable practices and the positive impact of individual actions on the environment. This drive reflects IIUI’s dedication to environmental stewardship and its commitment to contributing to the global effort against climate change.