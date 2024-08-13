Independence described as great blessing

ISLAMABAD - The Principal of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/4, Prof. Shagufta Awais, on Monday emphasized that independence is a significant blessing. Speaking to students at an Independence Day event, she said, “We can freely feel a sense of independence and freedom while breathing under the fresh air.” She highlighted the role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in securing the country’s independence, attributing the achievement to the blessings of Almighty Allah and the efforts of forefathers.

“In the debilitating journey of 78 years, people suffered many challenges and conspiracies, but history was made on 14th August 1947 with the formation of a separate free nation,” she added.

Prof. Awais urged students to address current challenges such as poverty, terrorism, unemployment, youth frustrations, resource mismanagement, and corruption.

“As guardians of freedom, we are responsible for working towards a better future. Hard tasks always require great sacrifices,” she stated.

Students from both junior and senior sections, including morning and evening shifts, enthusiastically participated in tree planting activities.

The captains of three houses—Fatima Jinnah, Noor Jahan, and Razia Sultana—along with other officials and faculty, worked for a week to enhance the college gardens and lawns, celebrating Independence Day with elegance.