Karachi Commissioner reviews anti-profiteering efforts, urges enhanced enforcement, daily action

KARACHI - A meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi was held on Monday to evaluate the measures implemented to combat profiteering. Deputy commissioners from all districts attended and presented reports on the actions taken within their jurisdictions. Rabia Syed, Assistant Commissioner Head at the Commissioner’s Office, provided an update on the newly established Digital Dashboard used for monitoring. She detailed the locations for price checks and the enforcement actions taken against violators by assistant commissioners.

All assistant commissioners participated via video link and briefed the commissioner on their enforcement efforts. The commissioner praised those who effectively implemented official pricing but questioned the assistant commissioners of Ferozabad and Airport about their lack of price checks in various areas. He emphasised the need for a more robust anti-profiteering campaign, stating that all assistant commissioners must take daily action or provide explanations for their inaction.

The meeting reviewed the enforcement actions from August 4 to August 10. A total of Rs1,522,576 in fines were imposed across the districts. District South imposed fines totaling Rs5,63,500 on 121 profiteers; District East fined 82 shopkeepers over Rs2 lac; District West imposed Rs32,000 in fines on 38 shopkeepers; District Central levied fines totaling Rs351,000 on 125 shopkeepers; District Malir fined Rs32,000 to 90 shopkeepers; Korangi saw Rs119,000 in fines on 52 shopkeepers; and Keamari imposed Rs224,000 in fines on 68 shopkeepers.