Tuesday, August 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kashmore gears up for 78th Independence Day with festive preparations across district

Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

Kandhkot   -   Preparations for the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan are in full swing across Kashmore, including its cities, towns, and villages. As the day approaches rapidly, national flags and badges are selling quickly, and numerous temporary stalls, shops, and markets have sprung up throughout the district. Both public and private sectors are working diligently to finalise all arrangements for the celebration. Children, particularly girls, are getting ready by donning colourful outfits that complement the national flag, alongwith matching dupattas. Educational institutions such as schools, colleges, and other organisations will host a variety of special events, including dramas, tableaux, speeches, flower shows, and patriotic songs. Enthusiastic children and youth are decorating their vehicles, bikes, and bicycles with national flags and stickers to display their love for the country.

According to the district administration, a vibrant flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at the District Sports Complex in Kandhkot on August 14, with participation from the deputy commissioner, police, and Rangers personnel.

Gilani calls upon youth to equip themselves with skills, knowledge

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024