Kashmore gears up for 78th Independence Day with festive preparations across district

Kandhkot - Preparations for the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan are in full swing across Kashmore, including its cities, towns, and villages. As the day approaches rapidly, national flags and badges are selling quickly, and numerous temporary stalls, shops, and markets have sprung up throughout the district. Both public and private sectors are working diligently to finalise all arrangements for the celebration. Children, particularly girls, are getting ready by donning colourful outfits that complement the national flag, alongwith matching dupattas. Educational institutions such as schools, colleges, and other organisations will host a variety of special events, including dramas, tableaux, speeches, flower shows, and patriotic songs. Enthusiastic children and youth are decorating their vehicles, bikes, and bicycles with national flags and stickers to display their love for the country.

According to the district administration, a vibrant flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at the District Sports Complex in Kandhkot on August 14, with participation from the deputy commissioner, police, and Rangers personnel.