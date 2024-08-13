KP CM directs appointment, transfer of officers on merit

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday issued directives for the appointment, posting and transfer of officers based on merit and performance in all key positions to enhance efficiency within the provincial affairs. He emphasised that officers who demonstrate outstanding performance will be duly rewarded.

Presiding over a meeting of the Revenue and Estate Department on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the relevant authorities to expedite the process of computerising land records and land settlement under the Board of Revenue, with a mandate to complete the project within the stipulated time frame. He assured that the provincial government would prioritise the provision of all necessary resources to achieve this goal.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Revenue and Estate Department Nazir Ahmad Abbassi, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and other senior officials. During the session, a comprehensive briefing was given on the progress of the computerisation of land records and land settlements.

It was reported that 2,876 mauzas across the province have been made operational, with rapid progress being made on the remaining mauzas. To date, 81% of land records under phases one and two across 19 districts have been computerised. The district-wise progress was also shared, highlighting that 100% of the mauzas in Mardan, Buner, Kohat, Tank, Shangla, and Hangu districts have been operationalised.

Additionally, 98% of the mauzas in Peshawar and Abbottabad are now operational, along with significant progress in Swabi (84%), Nowshera (83%), Haripur and Bannu (79%), Batagram and Swat (75%), Lakki Marwat (71%), DI Khan (70%), Charsadda (69%), Karak (68%), and Mansehra (47%).

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of completing the land settlement process within the stipulated timelines, noting that its completion will significantly reduce land disputes.

Later, during the 32nd meeting of the Board of Governors of the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), the Chief Minister directed procurement of necessary equipment to enhance the efficiency and transparency of test administration within government departments. He highlighted the importance of using jammers in examination halls to effectively prevent the use of mobile and other unauthorized devices.

The Chief Minister reiterated that primary objective is to ensure transparency in the testing process and called for all possible measures to be taken. Furthermore, the existing fee structure for various tests conducted by ETEA was validated during the meeting.

The Chief Minister affirmed that there would be no increase in ETEA test fees, considering the economic conditions of the public. The meeting also approved ETEA’s budget for 2024-25 and other related matters.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Executive Director ETEA, and other relevant officials.