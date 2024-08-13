KP govt all set to launch Taleem Card: Saif

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif has said that after the success of the Sehat card, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is all set to launch the ‘Taleem Card’ to enable students from backward areas to access quality education from reputable institutions.

Barrister Saif stated that following the vision of Imran Khan the KP government is on the right track of development, and people in the province are getting free treatment and medicine in the hospitals.

He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would provide free solar panels to one hundred thousand deserving families in the province.