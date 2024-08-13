Kundi thanks fed govt for allocating funds for Lift Canal

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday paid thanks to federal government to allocate funds for the long-standing demand of Chashma Lift Canal project Dera Ismail Khan that will not only resolve water problem but to increase in agriculture sector.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of senior journalists from Dera Ismail Khan led by Saleem Qureshi and Chaudhry Asghar here at Governor’s House.

The Governor said that he always raised the issue of lift bank canal at every forum. He said that the Chashma Lift Canal is a crucial irrigation project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, designed to enhance agricultural productivity by diverting water from the Chashma Barrage to the arid lands of Dera Ismail Khan.

This ambitious project involves lifting water from the barrage through a series of pumps and canals, providing a reliable water source to areas previously affected by water scarcity. The canal aims to improve crop yields, support local farmers, and contribute to the region’s overall economic development.

Recent federal and provincial budget allocations reflect the project’s significance, with efforts underway to expedite its completion and inauguration within the current fiscal year. The delegation also discussed political and public issues.

Governor Kundi emphasised that the development and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are among his top priorities. He stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure peace and stressed the importance of media’s role in promoting messages of peace, unity, and tolerance. He acknowledged the public’s concerns about the state of education and healthcare in the province, admitting that there has been insufficient progress in these sectors.

Governor Kundi revealed that a provincial council of political parties is being formed to negotiate with the federal government for the province’s rights. Ongoing discussions with various political leaders are in the final stages, and he expressed hope that a unified approach would strengthen their case for provincial rights.

The Governor also lauded media role, saying that media plays a crucial role in highlighting public problems by serving as a bridge between the issues affecting communities and the government. He said that media not only informs the public but also fosters dialogue and encourages action among policymakers, activists, and the general population. This visibility can drive change by amplifying voices of those affected and holding relevant stakeholders accountable, Governor Kundi added.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi during a Jirga with Orakzai people led by Malik Iqbal Hussain said that the district is full of natural resources, tourism spots, and cultural slogans and is need of the hour of government’s attention.

Kundi expressed grave concerns about the security situation in the province, emphasising that without ensuring peace, development and prosperity are unattainable. He stressed the need for collective responsibility to safeguard the area from anti-Pakistan elements.

Kundi criticised the misuse of funds allocated for the tribal areas by the federal government, noting that the substantial amounts received under the NFC Award for merged districts were not used effectively. He pointed out that this mismanagement has led to growing dissent among tribal youth against the integration process.

The Governor assured that his office is open to addressing any issues related to federal departments and pledged full cooperation in resolving problems, including those related to road access in Kurram district, power outages, and compensation for victims of bombings. He reiterated his commitment to tackling issues with sincerity rather than mere promises, stressing the importance of addressing the root causes of conflicts rather than masking them under sectarian or ethnic disputes.

Kundi emphasised that Pakistan cannot afford to bear sectarian, ethnic, or linguistic divisions. He assured the delegation that efforts will be made to address all their concerns and promote economic development and job creation in the province.

Earlier, the delegation members presented the Governor with a traditional Orakzai turban as a gesture of respect.