Meeting of body on ‘Tariff rationalisation for export-led growth’ held

ISLAMABAD - In follow-up of the Prime Minister’s constitution of the Committee on ‘Tariff rationalization for export-led growth’, the Ministry of Commerce convened the third meeting of the Committee.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan. The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Finance, representatives from ministry of Industries & Production, ministry of Finance, National Tariff Commission, Federal Board of Revenue, Engineering Development Board, senior officers from the ministry of Commerce and subject experts including Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Dr Azam Choudhry, Professor Stefan Dercon, Ms. Rubina Athar, Mr. Muhammad Jamil Nasir, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr. Mahmood Khalid.

Earlier, during the first meeting of the Prime Minister’s constituted Committee held on 15th July, 2024; two Sub-Committees had been created. TORs assigned by the Prime Minister office to the Committee were equally divided between the two Sub-Committees, which held independent meetings for finalizing their recommendations on the assigned TORs.

Final recommendations were presented in the second meeting of the main Committee held on 31st July, 2024. As a follow-up of the second meeting, the third meeting of the main Committee was held yesterday with further refined recommendations for final decisions. During the meeting, participants emphasized the need for tariff reforms to drive export-led growth. The Minister for Commerce underscored the significance of this exercise for the country’s economy and exports. The Committee reached a consensus on the need for the said reforms in the short, medium, and long term.

Besides tariff reforms, key areas of focus of the committee included quantifying the impact of internal taxes at the import stage, identifying distortions in trade and addressing gaps and discrepancies in policies restricting export-led growth. The decisions made during the meeting will be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s office for further action. Meanwhile, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss ways to bolster trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Russia. The high-level meeting, held in Islamabad, focused on exploring new avenues of economic cooperation, enhancing bilateral trade, and addressing existing challenges in the trade relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Jamali emphasized the importance of deepening economic relations with Russia, a key global player and an emerging market with vast potential for Pakistani exports. Jamali also stressed the need for a diversified trade portfolio, encouraging greater exports of textiles, agricultural products, and other goods to Russia. Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan echoed the ambassador’s sentiments, acknowledging Russia as a crucial partner in Pakistan’s efforts to expand its economic horizons and reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating trade and investment between the two nations. The discussions also touched on the challenges that have impeded trade between the two countries and its solutions for a more robust financial framework to support trade transactions.