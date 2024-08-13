Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall across country from tomorrow

Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall across country from tomorrow
Web Desk
11:31 AM | August 13, 2024
The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall across the country, starting from the evening or night of August 14 and continuing until August 18.

According to the weather office, monsoon winds originating from the West, Arabian Sea, and Bay of Bengal are expected to influence weather conditions in Pakistan.

As a result, significant rainfall is predicted in various regions, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Kashmir.

Moreover, coastal areas of Sindh may experience cloudy skies with light rain from the evening or night of August 15 through August 18.

