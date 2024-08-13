Millat’s Pakistan made Massey Ferguson tractors to be exported

LAHORE - Millat Tractors Limited has celebrated another of its landmark achievements on Monday, after getting approval from its principal company AGCO Massey Ferguson, to export Millat’s Pakistan made Massey Ferguson tractors to other potential parts of the world. After 60 years of serving the Pakistan market as its market leader and a benchmark for highest quality, the journey towards achieving more than 90% localization of tractor parts set the foundation for this milestone development. The high profile event was graced by senior politician, presently Federal Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, who paid rich tributes to the workers and management of Millat Tractors Limited for their tireless dedication and commitment to excellence and success. He also thanked and appreciated the Massey Ferguson Vice President Darren Parker for the patronizing role played by AGCO Massey Ferguson in the continued success of Millat Tractors Limited. Chairman Millat Group, Sikander Mustafa Khan acknowledged the team efforts and hard work of Millat Tractors employees Limited for now delivering approved international quality tractors. Raheel Asghar CEO MTL, also expressed his gratitude towards the federal minister for playing a highly positive role towards ending the hardships being faced by the industry and farmers due to various systematic and economic challenges. The ceremony ended on a performance of Millat’ anthem song.