Minister denies shortage of medicines in market, hospitals

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir chaired a meeting to address concerns about medicine shortages in the market, here on Monday. The Drug Control Wing gave a comprehensive briefing on the current status of medicine availability and distribution during the meeting. “Under the guidance of the Punjab Chief Minister, the Health Department remains steadfast in ensuring that medicines are readily available in hospitals and the market,” stated Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir. He assured, “There is no shortage of medicines in either the market or hospitals, with ample stock available.” Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted, “35.6 million tablets of TB medicine Myrin-P and over 500,000 tablets of Ethambutol are in stock.” He also reported that more than 6.2 million doses of tetanus vaccines are available, adding that a sufficient quantity of insulin is currently available in the market. The minister said that the Drug Control teams are actively monitoring medicine distribution throughout the province. Senior officials from the Drug Control department were in attendance at the meeting.