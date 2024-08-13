Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Minister visits Veterinary University Swat

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem visited the under construction University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Swat, where he was briefed about the university.

Secretary Livestock Fakhr Alam, DG Dr Asal Khan, Secretary Livestock and Research Ijaz, Secretary Fisheries Shafi Marwat and others were also present on the occasion. While giving a briefing on the provision of funds, it was said that Rs1 billion are required to start the construction work of the university so that the work can continue rapidly.

Apart from the university design, no funds have been released and besides a large part of the university site was affected by the flood in 2022, for which we have given the details to Deputy Commissioner Swat.

Provincial Minister Fazal Hakeem said that all problems of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Swat would be solved and I will also apprise the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur about it.

The minister clarified that the main objective is to provide modern education and research opportunities to students. He directed to speed up the construction of the University and said that the government will ensure the provision of resources for this purpose.

OUR STAFF REPORT

