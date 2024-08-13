More monsoon rains from August 14-18; Independence Day to be rainy

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains from August 14 (evening/night) to August 18 with occasional gaps. Torrential rains are expected from August 14 (night) to August 16.

A low-pressure presently giving rain over northwestern parts of India is likely to move towards central

parts of the country in the next couple of days carrying strong moisture from the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal. A westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country on August 15.

Under the influence of these weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab and Sargodha from August 14 (evening/night) to August 18 with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from August 15-18 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 14 (evening/night) to August 18 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Sibbi, Sherani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran coast from August 15-18 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Mithi, Sanghar, Mityari, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu from August 15 (evening/night) to August 18 with occasional gaps.

Light rain with cloudy conditions is expected along the Sindh coast during the period.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from August 14(evening/night) to August 18 with occasional gaps. In Gilgit-Baltistan, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at times are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, rainfall activity is also expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from August 15 (evening/night) to August 18 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir,Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela and Kashmir from August 14 to August 16 (night). Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 14 (night) to August 16.

Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their traveling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.