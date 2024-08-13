Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

ISLAMABAD - In a heartbreaking incident, prominent Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara died while descending from Broad Peak, which stands at 8,047 metres, Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement on Monday. Sadpara, well-regarded for his bravery in rescue missions and commitment to mountain clean-up efforts, was severely injured during his descent when a loose rock struck him on the head at camp one. Despite the urgency of the situation, rescue efforts were hampered by the harsh conditions on the mountain, leading to a delay. The Broad Peak Rescue Team, dispatched from the base camp earlier in the day, confirmed the tragic news upon their arrival at camp one. This year, Sadpara had been leading a cleanup expedition on K2, following his recent successful mission to recover the body of Hasan Shagri, a fellow mountaineer, who had died on K2 the previous year. His dedication to keeping the world’s second-highest peak clean and safe was evident in his tireless efforts to bring down the remains of fallen climbers and clear the hazardous routes used by many adventurers.

Unfortunately, this year’s mission ended in tragedy. After successfully retrieving Shagri’s body, Sadpara embarked on another expedition to summit Broad Peak, this time accompanied by a Portuguese mountaineer. However, their ascent was cut short when the Portuguese climber fell ill, forcing them to turn back. It was during their descent that the fatal accident occurred, with the falling rock causing severe injuries to Sadpara. Despite efforts to save him, the difficult environment and logistical challenges made a quick rescue impossible.

Sadpara’s body has since been moved to the Japanese camp, where it will remain until it can be transferred to the base camp.

It is expected to arrive at the base camp by today, after which it will be transported to Skardu via an army helicopter.

At just 35 years, Murad Sadpara had already established himself as a brave and dedicated mountaineer, passionately advocating for the protection and preservation of Pakistan’s mountainous regions. He spent his summers on the peaks, while his winters were devoted to supporting his family by driving tractors. He leaves behind three daughters, a son, and a lasting legacy of courage and selflessness.

Sadpara’s heroism was widely recognized last year when he successfully retrieved the body of an Afghan mountaineer from camp three of K2. His death is a sobering reminder of the extreme risks, involved in high-altitude climbing, where the line between life and death is often perilously thin.

Murad Sadpara will be remembered not only for his remarkable climbing achievements but also for his unwavering dedication to his fellow climbers and the mountains he loved so deeply. His death is a huge loss to the mountaineering community and to all who knew him as a humble, committed individual.