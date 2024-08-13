No compromise on Discos' performance as power theft rises to Rs500bn annually, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on Tuesday that power distribution companies (Discos) must enhance their performance as power theft has escalated to Rs500 billion annually. Addressing the newly appointed chairmen and board members of Discos, the prime minister made it clear that there would be no compromise on their performance.

He assured the attendees that the government would publicly acknowledge those who make significant improvements in their roles, but warned that those who fail to meet expectations would face consequences and could be removed from their positions.

The prime minister highlighted that the government had selected highly competent and experienced individuals for leadership roles in Discos through a rigorous and merit-based process, eliminating politically motivated appointments.

He underscored the significant challenges ahead for the newly appointed leaders, stressing the need for relentless efforts to eliminate mismanagement and corruption within Discos. The prime minister pointed out that power theft has ballooned to Rs500 billion annually, largely due to collusion with Disco staff, which has severely compromised the integrity of the institutions.

"This is your greatest challenge," Prime Minister Shehbaz said, adding that the government has thoroughly deliberated on strategies to improve the system. "You must deliver your best."

He further revealed that the circular debt has reached Rs2,300 billion, which is nearly one-third of the country’s total receipts of Rs9 trillion last year. "Can a country function under such a massive burden?" he questioned.

The prime minister stated that the government, along with its relevant departments, is fully committed to providing low-cost electricity to households and other consumers while implementing reforms to achieve economic stability.

"Our primary focus is on reducing electricity prices to provide relief to domestic consumers, agriculture, industry, exports, and the business sectors. This is crucial for addressing the current economic challenges. The competitiveness of our exports depends on affordable electricity."

Prime Minister Shehbaz also emphasized that low-cost electricity and an efficient power transmission system are key to a stable economy. He and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are focused on achieving these objectives.

He informed the meeting that the government is in discussions with China to operate power plants using a mix of coal, which could potentially save $1 billion annually.

Recalling the installation of LNG plants during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure nearly a decade ago, the prime minister highlighted their 63% efficiency and operation at nearly half of the NEPRA tariff, showcasing the government's commitment to improving the power sector.















