NUML launches tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD - NUML kicked off a tree plantation drive on Monday under the “Plant for Pakistan” program to mark Independence Day celebrations. Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (Retd) inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling on the university campus. Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors, faculty, and staff members were also present at the event. Addressing the ceremony, the Rector emphasized that the university aims to plant as many trees as possible.

across all its campuses, including the main campus. He encouraged faculty members and students to actively participate in the campaign to ensure its success.

The Rector highlighted the impact of global warming on Pakistan and stressed the urgent need to preserve nature by planting trees for future generations. He called on the youth to engage in the plantation drive to help make Pakistan cleaner and greener.

Rector NUML concluded by stating that tree planting is not solely the government’s responsibility but a duty for every individual in Pakistan.