On Independence Day, President grants 90-day remission to elderly, juvenile prisoners

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday granted a 90-day remission of sentence for the prisoners of life imprisonment - males of 65 years and above and females above 60 - who have served one-third of their term. The president granted the remission of sentence under Article 45 of the Constitution on the occasion of the country’s 77th Independence Day, a President House press release said. The remission will not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, anti-state activities, rape, theft, robbery, kidnap and terrorism. Those involved in financial crimes, causing loss to the national exchequer, and convicted under the Foreigners Act 1946, and Narcotics Control (Amendment) Act 2022 will also be ineligible for the remission. The remission will apply to female prisoners serving the sentence with their children and individuals under 18. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik Shaheed in Attock today to express sympathy with the martyr’s family. The President paid tribute to Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik Shaheed for sacrificing his life for the defense of the country. He said the entire nation is proud of its brave martyrs and these unparalleled sacrifices make the nation proud. The President expressed determination to eradicate terrorism from its roots.