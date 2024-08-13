Over 1m trees to be planted in KP to celebrate I-Day

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Forest Department has launched a massive tree plantation campaign to mark the 78th Independence Day of the country.

Over 1000000 trees will be planted across the province, with a target of 6 million trees by the completion of the Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

The campaign will start with tree planting ceremonies in Peshawar, where children and adults will be encouraged to plant trees along with hoisting the national flag.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and other high-ranking officials will participate in the central Independence Day ceremony by planting trees.

According to Latif-ur-Rehman, Spokesperson for the Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment, and Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign aims to promote a green and lush environment in the province.