Pak embassy in Paris applauds Arshad Nadeem’s javelin record

PARIS - The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris on Monday expressed pride in its athletes, highlighting that Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal and javelin record will undoubtedly inspire future generations. The embassy celebrated the achievements of its athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, especially Nadeem’s record-breaking performance, and extended gratitude to Paris and France for their outstanding hosting of the Games, said a message received here.

The exposure at this premier global event, along with Nadeem’s remarkable victory, was expected to motivate young athletes to train diligently and aim for success in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and beyond. The Embassy took pride in Arshad Nadeem’s new Olympic javelin record of 92.97 meters and gold medal, as well as the accomplishments of Kishmala Talat, Gulfam Joseph, and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir in shooting; Jehanara Nabi and M. Ahmed Durrani in swimming; and Faiqa Riaz in athletics. Gratitude was also extended to Paris and France for their warm welcome and exceptional hosting of the historic Summer Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, 2024.