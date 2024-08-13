Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Pakistan introduces new visa policy, waives fees for 126 countries

Web Desk
6:02 PM | August 13, 2024
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Atta Tarar, announced the launch of a new visa policy, marking Independence Day with a significant step towards boosting international tourism. Effective from noon today, the policy abolishes visa fees for citizens of 126 countries and simplifies the visa application process.

Minister Tarar emphasized the government's commitment to promoting Pakistan's natural beauty and cultural heritage during a press conference in Islamabad. "Our country is blessed with every natural blessing," he stated, expressing the government's ambition to attract tourists from around the world.

Under the new policy, visitors from the 126 designated countries can now apply for a 90-day visa through a streamlined process requiring a simplified form with only 30 questions. The visa will be issued immediately upon form completion, significantly reducing previous bureaucratic delays.

Special provisions have been introduced for residents of Gulf countries, who will receive visas on arrival by simply presenting their passports.

"The doors of Pakistan are being opened to the world," Minister Tarar declared, highlighting this initiative as part of a broader strategy to enhance Pakistan's international image and attract more foreign visitors.

The minister also assured potential tourists that their safety and security are top priorities, with security agencies being kept informed of tourist arrivals. The Ministry of Interior is working closely with provincial governments to ensure strong security measures are in place.

Additionally, Minister Tarar pointed out the remarkable growth in the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan, where efforts are underway to provide quality and affordable accommodation for visitors. This development is expected to further enhance the region's appeal as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists.

