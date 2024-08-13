Pakistan railways cancels azadi train for third consecutive year amid financial challenges

For the third year in a row, Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided not to operate the Azadi Train, a hallmark event that celebrates Independence Day by showcasing the nation’s rich culture and heritage. The decision comes as PR faces "severe financial difficulties," making it unfeasible to run the special train.

Traditionally, the Azadi Train has been an iconic symbol of the country's spirit, displaying cultural floats representing the diverse regions of Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The train embarks on its journey from the Rawalpindi Railway Station, stopping at important railway stations across the nation, where it engages and entertains citizens.

The Azadi Train has been a beloved annual tradition, organized by Pakistan Railways to foster national unity and pride. It has played a significant role in celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day by highlighting the country's vibrant cultures and unique heritage.

However, the financial woes plaguing Pakistan Railways have forced the cancellation of this much-anticipated event for the third consecutive year. The organization has been struggling to balance its books, a challenge exacerbated by rising operational costs and insufficient revenue streams.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways commented on the decision, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Azadi Train for the upcoming Independence Day. Our financial situation has not improved enough to support this large-scale event. We are committed to serving the people of Pakistan and hope to resume this tradition in the future when our circumstances allow."

The absence of the Azadi Train is likely to be felt across the country, as it has become an integral part of Independence Day celebrations, drawing crowds of enthusiastic citizens eager to participate in the festivities. The decision has also sparked discussions about the financial management and sustainability of Pakistan Railways.

As Pakistan prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, the cancellation of the Azadi Train serves as a reminder of the economic challenges faced by the national rail service and the broader implications for public services and cultural traditions.