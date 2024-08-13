Pakistan, Saudi Arabia are strategic friends, says Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif accorded a warm welcome to the Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi Dr. Salah bin Muhammad Al Budair on his arrival at the Chief Minister’s Office here on Monday. The CM said, “On behalf of people of Punjab, I welcome your highness, Pakistan is your home.” She also prayed for the health and long life of the Saudi King, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The CM said the friendship of the Saudi royal family with her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is enviable. She added, “I follow Hazrat Umar Farooq’s (RA) governance model. Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) was a beacon of light for the rulers. Our powerhouse is in Madinah. I don’t know much about Lahore, but I know about every street in Madinah.” CM Maryam Nawaz noted that the meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was great. She added, “Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman wants to serve his people which is my mission as well. Prince Muhammad bin Salman is serving the people of Saudi Arabia with sincerity,” she said.

The CM said, “After the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah, we take guidance from Imam of Kaaba and Imam of the Holy Prophet’s(PBUH) Mosque in Saudi Arabia.” She added listening to the recitation of Imam Dr. Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair, one’s grief fades away and one’s faith is revitalised. She underscored visiting Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi is a great honour for every Pakistani. Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi Dr. Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair expressed good wishes for the people of Punjab from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the people of Madinah. He thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the warm welcome, and said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are like two pole stars shining together in the sky. He added Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are strategic friends, they were in the past and will be in the future. He highlighted Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a friend of Pakistan, his leadership is a source of improvement and prosperity for Pakistan. “Maryam Nawaz Sharif is following in his footsteps as a daughter.” Dr. Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair said, “I was overjoyed at listening to the speech of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, I pray may Allah keep her love for Pakistani people intact.” Dr. Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair was given full hospitality on arrival in Punjab. He called Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif his sister and invited her to visit Madinah Munawara. He also prayed for the development of Pakistan, the prosperity of its people and the blessing of good fortune on them.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, DG Ministry of Islamic Affairs Mehtab Muhammad Al-Gadaei, Abdul Rahman Abdul Karim Al Harbi, Director of Protocol Hani Obaidul Ramzani and Public Relations and Protocol Officer Zahid Malik were present in the meeting. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.