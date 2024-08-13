Pakistan Shaheens face Bangladesh ‘A’ in first four-day today

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens cricket team will take on Bangladesh ‘A’ in their first four-day match at the Islamabad Club from August 13-16. This match marks the beginning of a two-part series, with the second four-day game scheduled at the same venue from August 20-23. Their recent encounter was a two-match series in Darwin, Australia, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Both teams have assembled strong squads featuring players who are expected to participate in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship fixtures, which are set to be held in Rawalpindi from August 21-25 and in Karachi from Aug 30-Sep 3. This preparation is crucial as neither Pakistan nor Bangladesh has played a Test match since their respective fixtures in January and March. Pakistan’s last Test was against Australia in Sydney, while Bangladesh’s was against Sri Lanka in March. Pakistan Shaheens squad includes Test prospects such as Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Bangladesh ‘A’ features players like Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, and Zakir Hasan, who will transition to the Test team following the four-day series. Saud Shakeel, recently appointed Pakistan Test vice-captain and a former leader of the Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’, will captain the home side. Anamul Haque, who has played 74 international matches for Bangladesh, will lead Bangladesh ‘A’. Over the past three years, the Shaheens have participated in six four-day matches, securing three wins, one loss, and two draws. The Shaheens have been preparing for this red-ball series since August 7 under head coach Umar Gul, while Bangladesh ‘A’ arrived in Islamabad on August 10. Sameen Gul has been withdrawn from the Shaheens squad as a precautionary measure, with a replacement to be announced shortly. Pakistan Shaheens captain Saud Shakeel expressed his enthusiasm: “It is an honor to lead Pakistan Shaheens and find it highly engaging. This four-day series is vital for players who haven’t played red-ball cricket recently. It will provide a crucial opportunity for Test probables to prepare for the upcoming challenges, including nine ICC World Test Championship Tests. Bangladesh is always competitive, especially with spin, and we are ready for the challenge on our home turf.” Bangladesh ‘A’ captain Anamul Haque shared his excitement: “Facing Pakistan Shaheens in their home ground is highly anticipated. Their squad looks formidable, particularly their fast bowlers. With experienced players on both sides, this series will be intensely competitive. It is also an important opportunity for Bangladesh players to prepare for the Test series and for young players to make their mark.”

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS SQUAD: Saud Shakeel (capt), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, M. Rameez Jnr, M. Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wk), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), and Umar Amin.

BANGLADESH ‘A’ SQUAD: Anamul Haque (capt), Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Miah, Sahadat Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Zakir Hasan.