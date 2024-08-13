Tuesday, August 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Panjgur DC shot dead in Mastung

Panjgur DC shot dead in Mastung
NEWS WIRE
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

MASTUNG   -   Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch was shot dead by unidentified attackers in the Khadkocha area of Mastung district on Monday night.

According to Levies officials, unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle of the officer. The DC was traveling in his official car along with two other men. As a result, Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and Chairman of the District Council Panjgur Abdul Malik Baloch received multiple bullet wounds.

The injured were immediately rushed to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital, where Zakir Baloch succumbed to bullet injuries. Kalat Commissioner later confirmed that Abdul Malik Baloch, who is the brother of Provincial Assembly member Rahmat Saleh Baloch, was receiving medical care. The authorities are investigating the incident, and a search operation was underway in area to apprehend the attackers.

Faiz Hameed under arrest, court martial begins

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024