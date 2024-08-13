Panjgur DC shot dead in Mastung

MASTUNG - Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch was by unidentified attackers in the Khadkocha area of Mastung district on Monday night.

According to Levies officials, unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle of the officer. The DC was traveling in his official car along with two other men. As a result, Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and Chairman of the District Council Panjgur Abdul Malik Baloch received multiple bullet wounds.

The injured were immediately rushed to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital, where Zakir Baloch succumbed to bullet injuries. Kalat Commissioner later confirmed that Abdul Malik Baloch, who is the brother of Provincial Assembly member Rahmat Saleh Baloch, was receiving medical care. The authorities are investigating the incident, and a search operation was underway in area to apprehend the attackers.