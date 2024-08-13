Paris 2024 bids farewell as Los Angeles takes torch for Next Olympics

PARIS - France has bid a heartfelt farewell to a ‘magical’ fortnight of Olympic sport, as athletes departed from the Paris 2024 Games, lauding this edition as one of the most spectacular in recent memory.

The closing ceremony on Sunday evening was highlighted by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who added a touch of glamour and a glimpse of the future Games in Los Angeles by abseiling into the national stadium. The “Mission Impossible” star descended on a wire in front of 71,500 spectators, seized the Olympic flag, and rode off on a motorbike, thrilling thousands of athletes and fans.

The final act of the Paris Olympics was a relief, as the event, initially overshadowed by concerns about potential terror attacks, strikes, or protests, concluded with minimal disruptions. Yet, the end also brought a sense of melancholy, marking the close of two weeks filled with high-spirited celebrations.

France’s leading sports newspaper, L’Équipe, captured the mood with its headline, “Keep the Flame Alive,” featuring new national swimming hero Léon Marchand and urging the nation to sustain the spirit of this “enchanted fortnight.”

As athletes packed up at the Athletes’ Village in northern Paris, the city’s airports prepared for a significant influx of travelers and sports equipment. Team USA fencer Magda Skarbonkiewicz shared her excitement about competing at the Grand Palais, describing it as an iconic venue unlike any she had ever experienced. Many of the temporary sports venues, praised for their unique locations across Paris, will continue to serve as key sites for the upcoming Paralympics starting August 28, with many tickets still available.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach lauded the Paris Games during the closing ceremony, calling them “sensational” from start to finish. He playfully termed them “Seine-sational,” referencing the river that was both a feature and a challenge throughout the Games.

Paris 2024 was seen as a vital event for the Olympic brand, following the COVID-affected Tokyo Games and the corruption-ridden Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. The Games had a rejuvenating impact on France’s generally somber national mood, transforming a nation known for its skepticism into enthusiastic supporters.

President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a reception at the Elysee Palace, remarked that the Olympics had showcased “the true face of France,” and expressed a desire to keep the spirit of the Games alive.

The Le Monde newspaper celebrated the Games for offering Paris and the nation over two weeks of joy and fervor, contrasting sharply with the political turbulence that preceded them. The Times’ sports writer Owen Slot noted that Paris had made the Olympic Games more beautiful than ever.

The closing ceremony also marked the beginning of the four-year countdown to the Los Angeles Games. American gymnastics star Simone Biles joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in receiving the Olympic flag, setting the stage for the next chapter of the Games. The final day of competition saw the United States narrowly edge out China for the top spot in the medal tally. The USA finished with 126 medals, while China secured second place with 91.