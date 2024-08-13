The Anti-Apartheid Movement in South Africa was a global campaign against the institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the apartheid regime. It mobilized diverse forms of resistance, including protests, boycotts, and international sanctions, to dismantle apartheid and promote racial equality. The movement’s significance extends beyond South Africa, inspiring solidarity and activism worldwide against all forms of oppression and discrimination. Its legacy resonates today in ongoing struggles for social justice, human rights, and racial equality. Today, South Africa stands as one of the biggest allies of Palestine, having lived a past woefully similar to the present Gaza finds itself in today.