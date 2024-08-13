PFA shuts juice plant over manufacturing counterfeit fruit drinks

LODHRAN - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and imposed heavy fines on several restaurants, water plants, and other food points for violating hygiene standards. The operations were underway to eliminate adulteration across various districts under supervision of Director Operations South, Asif Iqbal. PFA team raided at a juice plant at 144 9/ L Harappa, where counterfeit fruit drinks were being produced under well-known brand name. These drinks were found to contain artificial sweeteners during the test. The juice plant was shut down until further improvement, and FIR was registered against the food business owners for counterfeiting. Similarly, inspection and actions were carried out at a well-known restaurant and water plant at Mana Mor Buraewala, Kahroor Pacca road Mailsi, and Mitro Road. Production at two water plants was halted due to the presence of arsenic in the water, and filtered water and equipment were seized until further improvement. A fine of Rs 40,000 was imposed on a restaurant over the presence of expired jams. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force raided and disconnected seven more connections over violations. According to details, the meters of two consumers were installed away from the service, causing leakage and resulting in financial losses to the department. Consequently, their meters were disconnected. One consumer’s meter was found to be suspicious due to seal tampering, leading to its disconnection as well. Additionally, three consumers had meters with broken counters, which were found to be tampered with and were therefore disconnected. Another consumer’s meter was listed as non-billing but was installed on-site, causing UFG-related losses to the department due to gas usage. This meter was also disconnected.Further departmental action has been recommended for all disconnected meters and the meters have been sent to the laboratory for further investigation. The Task Force Incharge said that gas pilferers were national criminals and should be dealt with strictly.