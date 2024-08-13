PLTA Summer Camp 2024 concludes at SBP Tennis Courts

LAHORE - The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Summer Camp 2024 wrapped up at the SBP Tennis Courts, Nishtar Park, marking the end of an enriching training experience. The camp, which began on June 10, 2024, was overseen by PLTA Senior Executive Vice President Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), a former Pakistan No. 1 Davis Cupper, and senior tennis coach Mehboob Waheed Jan. The program concluded with a vibrant prize distribution ceremony, celebrating the achievements of over 50 enthusiastic participants. The attendees praised the PLTA facilities and the expert guidance provided by coaches Rashid Malik and Waheed Mehboob Jan. The students expressed their gratitude for the valuable lessons learned and their intention to pursue professional tennis careers with renewed determination. Rashid Malik commended the campers for their talent and potential, encouraging them to continue their hard work and refine their skills. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and exceptional practice in transitioning from promising young players to professional athletes. “My lifelong goal is to nurture and sustain a vibrant tennis community, continually producing young talents,” Malik stated. “For decades, I have dedicated myself to this cause, and I am proud of the numerous young stars who have emerged, excelling not only nationally but also making their mark in ATF and ITF junior tournaments.”