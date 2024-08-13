PM announces independence day celebrations, highlights government progress

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced that the nation will celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and fervor tomorrow, marking the occasion with a reaffirmed commitment to serve the country with dedication.

During the Federal Cabinet meeting held today in Islamabad, the Prime Minister expressed his pride in the nation’s achievements, paying special tribute to Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in the Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics. Nadeem’s victory, which came after a span of forty years, set a new record and highlighted Pakistan’s sporting prowess.

Turning his attention to the power sector, Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged the positive results of recent government initiatives aimed at improving the sector. He commended Minister of Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari for his efforts to enhance the power sector’s performance.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to reduce production costs to revitalize the industry and agriculture sectors. He also stressed the importance of reforming the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to boost tax collection and support national development. Plans to revitalize FBR include reducing red tape, streamlining paperwork, and digitizing processes, with consultants already engaged to assist in achieving these goals.

In a move toward modernizing government operations, Prime Minister Sharif directed that all ministries adopt paperless practices. He underscored the necessity of embracing innovation and implementing new programs and decisions to foster hope and progress within the nation.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that stay orders sought by some FBR officers have been vacated due to the government’s proactive approach.

The Cabinet also held a moment of silence for Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch and Shaheed Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, honoring their sacrifices for the country.