PM asks NDMA to protect citizens from floods

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and relevant departments to take necessary steps to protect citizens from heavy rains and danger of flood situation in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and adjoining areas. He said protective measures should be ensured in endangered areas. “In case of emergency if there is a need timely evacuation of citizens should be ensured,” he added. The prime minister said immediate relief, assistance and supply of essential items should be ensured in areas endangered by floods.