Tuesday, August 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM asks NDMA to protect citizens from floods

PM asks NDMA to protect citizens from floods
NEWS WIRE
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and relevant departments to take necessary steps to protect citizens from heavy rains and danger of flood situation in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and adjoining areas. He said protective measures should be ensured in endangered areas. “In case of emergency if there is a need timely evacuation of citizens should be ensured,” he added. The prime minister said immediate relief, assistance and supply of essential items should be ensured in areas endangered by floods.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024