PPP committed to Balochistan development: Bukhari

August 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Secretary General of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday said that the PPP was committed to Balochistan development. 

The PPP has the capability to address the challenges faced by Balochistan, the PPP leader said during a meeting at the PPP Central Secretariat here, where Balochistan’s organisational officials of the PPP met with him to discuss organisational matters and the current political situation. 

During the meeting, the representatives from Balochistan outlined a plan to accelerate the party’s activities in the province. Bukhari reiterated that the PPP was the force that ensures the security, unity, and continuity of the democratic system throughout Pakistan. 

He highlighted that the PPP has consistently taken steps to improve the situation in Balochistan and stressed the importance of organising and strengthening the party’s presence in the province to boost political activities. Bukhari said it was crucial for Balochistan to receive its due rights, and the people of Balochistan must contribute their efforts to strengthen the federation. 

He directed the party representatives to intensify their political activities, asserting that a strong PPP is the guarantee of a prosperous Balochistan. 

The Balochistan PPP officials also consulted with Syed Sibt-e-Haider, the in-charge of the Central Secretariat, regarding organisational matters and extended an invitation for him to visit Balochistan. 

Haider acknowledged the contributions of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the development of the province under the coalition provincial government.

