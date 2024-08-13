Pre-Independence Day festivities illuminate streets, buildings

With only one day left until on August 14, Pakistan is ablaze with patriotic spirit, as green and white flags adorn every street. The country is abuzz with preparations for the significant day, marked by enthusiasm and fervor.

Government buildings, including Islamabad's Parliament House, have been festooned with colorful lights, while homes and businesses proudly display the national flag. The markets are vibrant with an array of flags, badges, and decorative items.

In Lahore, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has shown its patriotic zeal by erecting the tallest flag in the city. A 200-foot flag now waves at Jailani Park, and an float parades along GT Road, garnering a warm reception from the public.

Shops and stalls specializing in merchandise are bustling with activity. Both adults and children are flocking to buy large flags, banners, masks, badges, watches, and caps. Many are acquiring flags for their vehicles, while others are selecting national flags and small banners for their homes.

Women and girls are drawn to green and white bangles, while children’s green and white outfits are a major draw, with frocks and jewelry in national colors flying off the shelves.

Children are eagerly looking forward to celebrating, planning to don their green and white attire and enjoy the festivities with friends. Parents are taking the opportunity to educate their children about the importance of , emphasizing that the celebrations are as much about honoring the nation as they are about having fun.

As the country prepares for the celebration, vendors with temporary stalls are experiencing a boost in sales, reflecting the widespread excitement and readiness for .