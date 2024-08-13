Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Preparations begin for Independence Day celebrations at Sindh Governor House

APP
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Under the directives of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, preparations for a grand two-day Independence Day celebration have commenced at Governor House.  The festivities will kick off on today night (August 13) with a spectacular fireworks display at midnight. On August 14, renowned singer Atif Aslam will perform at the Independence Day celebration program.  The event will also feature Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who will be honoured by the Sindh governor with a cash prize of Rs2 million in recognition of his achievement. Senior officials have reviewed the arrangements for the various programmes, including stage preparation and separate facilities for men and women, expressing their satisfaction with the plans.

