Preparations finalised for I-Day: DC

SIALKOT - Preparations have been finalised across the district to celebrate Independence Day in a dignified manner. This year, a vigorous planting campaign will be conducted under the title “Plant for Pakistan”, for which officers and employees of government departments would take special part, while the participation of citizens would also be encouraged. These details were given by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain. ADC Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar was also present. The DC said that August, 14 would begin with special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country in mosques across the district. At 7:59 am, the flag will be hoisted at the Sialkot fort where police, civil defence officers and jawans would salute.

He said that in view of the challenges caused by climate change, a special planting campaign will be conducted on Independence Day. He said that all government officers and employees have been instructed to plant a sapling and take a picture or video clip while planting and share it on the portal of the Punjab government.

He said government offices were being illuminated, while the Municipal Committee Daska has organized an Independence Day festival on the night of August 13, where renowned artists would perform and fireworks would also be set off in celebration of Independence Day.

Rescue 1122 organizes rally on ‘World Youth Day’

Rescue 1122 organised rally and training sessions across the district on the occasion of “World Youth Day”.

According to rescue spokesperson, Rescue 1122 Sialkot organized the rally on the special instructions of Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

Later, training sessions were also conducted in which CPR training was given to save precious human lives by providing timely medical aid in case of any accident.

The rescuers along with the rescue scouts also planted saplings.