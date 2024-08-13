PSO’s financial cost jumps by 628pc, net profit down 90pc during 2022-23

Despite 24pc increase in marketing and administration expenses, PSO’s volumetric sales of petrol, HSD and furnace oil decline.

ISLAMABAD - The financial cost of Pakistan State Oil increased by 628 percent to Rs43.4 billion while the net profit of the company declined by 90 percent to Rs9.82 billion during 2022-23 as compared to the previous fiscal.

Despite 24% increase in marketing and administration expenses, PSO’s volumetric sales of petrol, HSD and furnace oil have declined by 17%, 25% and 94% respectively during the FY2022-23 as compared to FY2021-22, said the Auditor General of Pakistan in its Audit Report FY 2022-23 for the audit year 2023-24. Similarly, gross profit of PSO decreased by 53% to Rs 84.81 billion in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 178 billion during the previous financial year (FY22). Similarly, operating profit was Rs 74 billion, recording a decrease of 55% as compared to Rs 165 billion the previous financial year FY22. Similarly, profit after tax declined by 90% to Rs 9.82 billion during the current year from Rs 95.72 billion during the FY2021-22.

There was a noticeable increase of 628% in financial cost reaching Rs43.4 billion during the current year as compared to previous FY’s Rs5.96 billion. Furthermore, the net profit translated into earning per share reduced by 90% to Rs19.85 from Rs 194.35 in FY2021-22. The Audit report further said that PSO is procuring LNG on take or pay arrangement from Qatar Gas under long term G-to-G contract, while there was no such arrangement between PSO and SNGPL. Audit observations amounting to Rs 162.384 billion were raised during the current audit of PSO. This amount also includes recoverable of Rs138.808 billion as pointed out by the Audit.

During audit of PSO for the FY2022-23, it was observed that PSO trade debts due from various consumers i.e. GENCO, SNGPL, PIA, K-Electric, SSGC and Pakistan Railway etc. stood at Rs 493.115 billion as on June 30, 2023. From this amount only Rs1,6.706 billion was secured by way of security deposits and bank guarantees. Due to failure in timely recovery of receivables, PSO had to rely on borrowing which resulted in increase in payment of financial cost up to Rs 40.335 billion for the FY2023.

Audit was of the view that weak financial management put the organization at increased risk of default in payment to the suppliers. The matter was reported to the management in September, 2023. The management in its reply dated December 29, 2023 reported recovery of Rs 354.307 billion,which was verified by Audit, while balance amount of Rs 138.808 billion was reported to be under recovery. No further progress was reported till finalization of the report. Audit recommends to make strenuous efforts for early recovery of outstanding amount. Audit contended that management should take up the matter with Petroleum Division to resolve the issue of circular debt in order to mitigate the risk of default.

During audit of PSO for the FY 2022-23, it was observed that the management exceeded the quota for import of High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO) fixed by OGRA. OGRA allowed a cumulative figure of 260,000 M. Ton HSFO to be imported during the FY 2022-23. However, PSO imported a quantity of 469,285 M. Ton of HSFO, exceeding the allocated quantity by 209,285 M. Ton, valued at Rs 29.670 billion. This resulted in a blockage of funds due to excess import of HSFO than quota allowed by OGRA amounting to Rs 29,670 million. Audit also observed that excessive inventories were being maintained by PSO during the year. Minimum mandatory stock requirement was 20 days average use as decided by ECC dated October 25, 2003. However, the management was maintaining a stock for 194 days cover on June 09, 2023 (409,123 M. Ton of furnace oil) which showed that excessive quantities of fuel were imported without keeping in view the consumption levels and allocations by PRM.

Further, there was a difference of 88,275 M. Ton of between sales figures calculated from inventory and tank-wise sale figures. Audit was of the view that this ill-planned procurement has not only tied up funds but also put pressure on vital foreign exchange reserves on undue import. The matter was reported to the management in October, 2023. The management in its reply dated December 29, 2023 stated that the imported HSFO included two cargoes from FY 2022 having quantity 137,589 M. Ton, scheduled for June, 2022 but were offloaded in July, 2022. Audit contended that there was still an excess quantity of 71,695 M. Ton valuing Rs 10.164 billion. Due to this excess import, no HSFO and LSFO was imported from October, 2022 to June 2023. Moreover, no reply regarding difference between tank-wise sales and inventory sales was provided.

During verification dated January 22, 2024 it was revealed that management failed to sale the procured furnace oil as inventory was increasing day by day and accumulated to 409,123 M. Ton with 194 days cover during June 2023. No further progress was reported till finalization of the report. Audit recommends to justify the reasons for excess import of HSFO, blockage of funds as the company was facing acute shortage of funds and difference between sales figures. During audit of PSO for the FY 2022-23, it was observed that the management pointed out 754 illegal outlets (Dabba Stations) working in different parts of the country. These outlets were selling POL products, using PSO logo illegally in violation of rules. Non-action against these illegal outlets resulted in non-imposition of penalty of Rs 7.540 billion. The matter was reported to the management in October, 2023. The management in its reply dated December 29, 2023 stated that those were not PSO outlets but illegal stations against which findings of a research were shared with CM Punjab, CS Punjab, DG Explosives, DG (Oil), and Chairman OGRA for necessary action.

No further progress was reported till finalization of the report. Audit recommends to adopt appropriate measures to get these petrol pumps closed permanently by taking up the matter with the concerned authorities including imposition of penalty. During audit of PSO for the FY2022-23, it was observed that the management imported 105 vessels of petroleum products. However, out of these, 57 vessels (i.e., 54%) could not be discharged in time resulting in imposition of demurrage charges of $6,143,321, equivalent to Rs1,891.623 million. PSO had to bear a loss in the shape of demurrage charges to the tune of above stated amount.

The matter was reported to the management in October, 2023. The management in its reply dated December 29, 2023 stated that more than 50% of the total demurrages were incurred during the first quarter of the FY 2023 due to unexpected flash flooding which resulted in decrease in sales. The reply was not tenable as late discharge of more than half of the vessels showed that management could not make a serious effort to avoid this loss. This also showed that the management was unable to make proper procurement plan in the wake of changing circumstances. The DAC in its meeting held on January 17, 2024 directed the management to identify the reasons on case to case basis and get it verified from Audit. No further progress was reported till finalization of the report. Audit recommends to take remedial action for the reduction of payment of demurrages besides fixing responsibility on the person(s) at fault. During audit of PSO for the FY 2022-23, it was observed that out of 12,598 tank lorries (from 466 cartage contractors) used by PSO for transportation of POL products, only 4,075 were compliant with OGRA standards on safety. It means that 8,523 tank lorries used by PSO did not adhere to OGRA’s technical standards.

The matter was reported to the management in September, 2023. The management in its reply dated December 29, 2023 stated that 700 tank lorries were delisted but were restored after nation-wide strike and on the directives of Ministry of Energy. Moreover, integrity assessment of both Horizontal and vertical tanks will be completed by the end of 2025 and 2026 respectively. Audit contended that both were critical issues and needed remedial steps for their resolution. The DAC in its meeting held on January 17, 2024 directed the management to pursue the matter of non-compliant tank lorries with OGRA and to submit follow-up report of integrity test to Audit for verification. No further progress was reported till finalization of the report. Audit recommends to resolve this long outstanding issue to mitigate the risks associated with non-compliant tank lorries by upgrading the same as per OGRA standards. Moreover, integrity tests of storage tanks may be conducted as per prescribed standards.