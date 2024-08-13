Punjab Interior dept issues security guidelines for Independence Day

LAHORE - The Punjab Interior department has issued security guidelines on the occasion of Independence Day. It was directed to deploy additional personnel for the security at important buildings, offices and sensitive places, official sources told APP on Monday. According to the Interior department, foolproof security arrangements will be ensured before the celebrations across the province. Before all Independence Day celebrations, technical sweeping of the venues will also be made by the Special Branch. Strongest action has been directed against display of arms and aerial firing. A zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against one-wheeling and rash driving. A task force has been established across the province to prevent one-wheeling and rash driving. According to the Home department, security personnel will be on duty until the end of the events and the peaceful departure of the participants.

PDWP approves development scheme worth Rs 213b

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 16th meeting of current financial year, approved a development scheme of irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs 213,000 million, here on Monday. Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: Construction of Cholistan Canal and its System at the cost of Rs 213,000 million. P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.